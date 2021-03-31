Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,938 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.