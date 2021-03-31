Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of Kadmon worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

KDMN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

