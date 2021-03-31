Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 732.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

