Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

