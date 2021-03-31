Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,498,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.