Credit Suisse Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $157.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Shares of FRC opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

