Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 3.6%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.59. 12,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,613,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

