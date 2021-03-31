Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,291. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

