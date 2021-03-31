Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $481.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

