CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 512,536 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CRH by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

