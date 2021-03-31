Critical Comparison: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Novavax has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85% Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 717.65 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -31.26 Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 258.93 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -27.58

Novavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novavax and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71 Denali Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $229.64, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Novavax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

