Critical Survey: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04%

This table compares Pulmonx and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.60 million 50.08 -$20.70 million N/A N/A Globus Medical $785.37 million 7.84 $155.21 million $1.68 36.71

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulmonx and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Globus Medical 0 4 10 0 2.71

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. Pulmonx Corporation was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

