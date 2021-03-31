CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0024

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $204,377.21 and $44.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,268,752 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

