CrowdWiz Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $866,754.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.02 or 0.00499321 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002008 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,849,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,549,279 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

