Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.