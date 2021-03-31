Crown Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,522.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Crown has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $29,522.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,362.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.55 or 0.00925750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.35 or 0.00374560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002114 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,867,163 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

