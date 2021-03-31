Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $27,605.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 181.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.