CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,781.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

