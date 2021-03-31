CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) to Issue Dividend of $1.20

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from CSB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16.

About CSB Bancorp

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

