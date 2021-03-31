CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 36% Higher Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 36% higher against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $35.98 million and $2.27 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00315961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00811545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00082883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,490,227 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

