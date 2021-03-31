Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.