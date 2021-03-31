Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI remained flat at $$31.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,986. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.