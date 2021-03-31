CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Reaches $33.84 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $33.84 million and $807.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00237436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002710 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015446 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,000,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,000,855 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

