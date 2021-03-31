cVault.finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,463.03 or 0.09275955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 21% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $54.63 million and $1.49 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

