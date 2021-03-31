CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $5,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 471,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.