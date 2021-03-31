CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

