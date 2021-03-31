CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 84.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $14,278.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.