CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.02

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.25 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

