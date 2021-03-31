CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $7.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.00333290 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,050.01 or 1.00264029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00111154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.