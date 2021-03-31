CyberVein Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. CyberVein has a market cap of $296.38 million and $10.35 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000058 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

