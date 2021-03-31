CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

