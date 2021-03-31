CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.