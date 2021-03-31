CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.39% of CyrusOne worth $210,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -262.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.