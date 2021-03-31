DA Davidson Increases Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $35.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

GVA traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 6,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $14,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

