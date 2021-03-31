Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 2.2%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 2,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

