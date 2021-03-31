Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

