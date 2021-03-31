Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Issue $1.63 Dividend

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6319 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 521.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
