Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Issue $1.63 Dividend

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.6319 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 521.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.