Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $48.87. 5,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

A number of research firms have commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.