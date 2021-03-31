Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,143. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

