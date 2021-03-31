Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,143. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
