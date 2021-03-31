DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $6.84 or 0.00011512 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $112.13 million and $4.63 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 642,549.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

