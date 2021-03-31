DAOBet (BET) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $102.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,193.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.28 or 0.00909362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.89 or 0.00364716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

