DAOstack (GEN) Trading 58% Higher This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $170,449.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,430.45 or 0.99945160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00108452 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

