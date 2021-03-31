DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $59,017.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,298,416,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.