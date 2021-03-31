Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.