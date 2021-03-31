Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Argus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

DRI stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 105,855 shares of company stock worth $14,125,667 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

