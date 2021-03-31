Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $170.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

