Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Daré Bioscience stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 681,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DARE. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

