DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DRIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Aegis increased their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

