Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Darling Ingredients worth $64,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 241,010 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

