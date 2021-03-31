Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Tops $245.13 on Top Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be bought for approximately $245.13 or 0.00414987 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 70,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,296 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using US dollars.

