Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0728 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 207.3% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $17,096.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,240,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

